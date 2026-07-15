Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 6,455 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 660.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts: Sign Up

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $166.10 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here