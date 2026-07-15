Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 12,667 Linde PLC $LIN

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,667 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000. Linde accounts for 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Linde by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $522.54 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $514.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.60. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The stock has a market cap of $241.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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