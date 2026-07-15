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Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.5% in the first quarter, selling 2,790 shares and leaving it with 3,086 shares worth about $1.78 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also made small new purchases or boosted their stakes, and institutional ownership stands at 44.58% of QQQ.
  • Invesco QQQ recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share from $0.73, giving the fund an annualized dividend of about $3.25 and a 0.5% yield.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $719.71 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.56 and a 1-year high of $748.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $720.06 and a 200 day moving average of $651.59.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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