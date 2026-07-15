Advisors Preferred LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,146 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.07% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,499 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is 264.86%.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,660.26. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,523 shares of company stock worth $921,319. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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