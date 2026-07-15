Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $4.36 Million in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

American Tower Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.06 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average is $178.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here