Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DXC Technology by 156.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,558 shares of the company's stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 735,597 shares of the company's stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 83.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,863 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 240.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 152.58 and a beta of 0.82. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings cut DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut DXC Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez purchased 28,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,062.80. This represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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