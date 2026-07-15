Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $9.44 Million Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $9,438,000. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 333,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 262,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

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