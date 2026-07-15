Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,110 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.13% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,879 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 19,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.44 per share, with a total value of $738,878.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 250,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,980.80. This represents a 8.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Bolanowski acquired 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,570.07. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 22,135 shares of company stock valued at $823,380 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.Gibraltar Industries's revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Longbow Research began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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