Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lumentum by 21,806.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,183,000 after buying an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $6,755,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $814.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $876.03 and a 200-day moving average of $705.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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