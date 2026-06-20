Advisortrust Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,183 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,183 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.2% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $313.27 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.29. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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