Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 222 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are a few of the latest stories about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: Billionaire investor David Tepper reportedly bought $172 million of Oracle shares. Oracle has also reiterated its goal of generating more than $30 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2029, a potential sign that management expects its AI expansion to produce substantial cash. Article: David Tepper bought Oracle shares

Billionaire investor David Tepper reportedly bought $172 million of Oracle shares. Oracle has also reiterated its goal of generating more than $30 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2029, a potential sign that management expects its AI expansion to produce substantial cash. Negative Sentiment: Credit-default swaps on Oracle widened again, renewing concern about its debt and the financing demands of its AI buildout. The comparison to Bear Stearns comes from ZeroHedge as reported by the article and is not a forecast of default. Article: Oracle credit swaps widen

Credit-default swaps on Oracle widened again, renewing concern about its debt and the financing demands of its AI buildout. The comparison to Bear Stearns comes from ZeroHedge as reported by the article and is not a forecast of default. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators raised concerns about Oracle’s dependence on OpenAI-related demand and whether its cash generation can keep pace with capital needs. That leaves execution and funding risks in focus despite Oracle’s assurances that its contract is funded. Article: OpenAI dependence concerns

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $250.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,762,956.90. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Rusckowski bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oracle from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Melius Research set a $170.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a technology company that develops and provides database software, cloud services, and enterprise applications. Its products help organizations manage data, run business operations, and build and deploy applications. Oracle's offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and cloud-based applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides software support, consulting, and related services.

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