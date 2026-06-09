Advocacy Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,997 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $288.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $289.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. This trade represents a 24.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Argus set a $285.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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