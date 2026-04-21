AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Centrus Energy worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered Centrus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $357.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $270.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of LEU opened at $199.52 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $464.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.66.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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