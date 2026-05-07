AECOM $ACM Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,804 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.29% of AECOM worth $36,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in AECOM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,553,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 174,743 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial set a $116.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $131.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.55.

Read Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. AECOM has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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