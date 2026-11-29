Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 274,191 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in AECOM were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $1,003,699,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $10,788,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 71.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,198 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 445,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 99,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ACM opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. AECOM has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from AECOM's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AECOM's payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $79.00 price target on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.36.

View Our Latest Report on AECOM

About AECOM

AECOM is a global infrastructure consulting firm that provides planning, design, engineering and construction management services. Its work spans transportation, water, energy, buildings and other infrastructure, as well as environmental services and advisory support. The company serves public- and private-sector clients across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Its projects include the development and improvement of transportation networks, water systems and public facilities.

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