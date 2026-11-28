State Street Corp cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198,726 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,013,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.26% of AECOM worth $247,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,338,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 396,040 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on AECOM from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a global infrastructure consulting firm that provides planning, design, engineering and construction management services. Its work spans transportation, water, energy, buildings and other infrastructure, as well as environmental services and advisory support. The company serves public- and private-sector clients across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Its projects include the development and improvement of transportation networks, water systems and public facilities.

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