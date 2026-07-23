Aegis Financial Corp Takes $27.68 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,369,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,681,000. Harley-Davidson makes up approximately 4.7% of Aegis Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,461 shares of the company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,314 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $37,979.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,536. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,672 shares of company stock worth $116,266 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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