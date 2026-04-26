AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 10,358 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,893 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Steel Dynamics worth $47,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $210.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Trending Headlines about Steel Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,088,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,578,734.06. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,038,206.13. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steel Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steel Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Steel Dynamics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here