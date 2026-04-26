AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $337.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $301.58 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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