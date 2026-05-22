Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Here's Why

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $378.26 and last traded at $379.38. 13,075,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 20,586,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.47.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $334.12 and its 200-day moving average is $320.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,908,391. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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