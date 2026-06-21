AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $30.80 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,702 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 175,168 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Up 0.0%

XYL opened at $111.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Xylem's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here