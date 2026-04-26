AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $32.63 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,420 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 198,101 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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