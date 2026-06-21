AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $17.86 Million in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,178 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $17,862,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.12% of Nordson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.90. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $207.08 and a 12 month high of $305.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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