AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 244,636 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,496 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 244,636 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $73,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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