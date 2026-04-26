AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. Coquina Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 187,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Approach Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. CNBC: Intel halo lift

Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Stifel target & Ryzen launch

Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. SOXX streak

Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. Neutral Sentiment: ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. ETF exposure article

ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. GraniteShares distribution

GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings: several articles note AMD’s rich multiples and argue other AI-chip names may offer more upside—heightening the risk if earnings or guidance disappoint. Fool valuation caution

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 13.9%

Shares of AMD opened at $347.62 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $352.99. The company has a market capitalization of $566.74 billion, a PE ratio of 131.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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