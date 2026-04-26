AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 273,414 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,334 shares of the company's stock after selling 273,414 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.08% of UL Solutions worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in UL Solutions by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,548,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,738,000 after purchasing an additional 738,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,567,000 after buying an additional 1,213,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,942,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,394,000 after buying an additional 674,088 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UL Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,390 shares of the company's stock worth $152,448,000 after buying an additional 261,603 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UL Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,550,913 shares of the company's stock worth $125,484,000 after buying an additional 167,564 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,166,177. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UL Solutions from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $94.04.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. UL Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from UL Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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