AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 56,522 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,129 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 56,522 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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