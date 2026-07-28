Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER is Engle Capital Management L.P.'s 5th Largest Position

Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up approximately 7.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Aercap worth $22,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Aercap by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aercap Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.35.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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