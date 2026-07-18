Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,846 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Aercap were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aercap by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,003,000 after buying an additional 184,425 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aercap by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $470,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,241 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Aercap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aercap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $393,726,000 after acquiring an additional 71,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WGI DM LLC raised its holdings in Aercap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,586,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $155.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Weiss Ratings raised Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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