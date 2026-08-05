Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Aercap worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aercap by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $735,003,000 after buying an additional 184,425 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aercap by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,517,000 after buying an additional 1,179,241 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $393,726,000 after acquiring an additional 71,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WGI DM LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,586,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $371,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.69. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.00. Aercap had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 37.85%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Aercap's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aercap from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Aercap from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $172.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Aercap

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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