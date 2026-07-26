Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Aercap were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Aercap by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aercap by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aercap alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aercap in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here