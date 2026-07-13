Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 35,877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Aercap worth $46,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,453,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Aercap by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 23,717 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Aercap by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 32,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.05. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $155.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aercap

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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