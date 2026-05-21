Aew Capital Management L P Has $403,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 189,756 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P's holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Further Reading

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