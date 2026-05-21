Aew Capital Management L P Has $59.87 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 599,243 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up 4.3% of Aew Capital Management L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.75% of Brixmor Property Group worth $59,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BRX opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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