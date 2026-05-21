Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 191,313 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 4.4% of Aew Capital Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.50% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $60,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,961,000 after buying an additional 1,766,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $507,532,000 after buying an additional 1,260,717 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,053,000 after buying an additional 1,248,131 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 102.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,270,000 after buying an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 11,771 shares of company stock worth $300,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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