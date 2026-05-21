Aew Capital Management L P Sells 123,299 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,625 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,299 shares during the quarter. Curbline Properties makes up approximately 2.4% of Aew Capital Management L P's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.35% of Curbline Properties worth $33,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,400 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 127,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,711 shares in the last quarter.

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Curbline Properties Trading Up 2.4%

Curbline Properties stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Curbline Properties's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curbline Properties news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,591,997.51. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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