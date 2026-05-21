Aew Capital Management L P Sells 7,966,152 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Aew Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,966,152 shares during the period. LXP Industrial Trust makes up about 4.2% of Aew Capital Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.98% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $57,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is 189.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.88.

View Our Latest Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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