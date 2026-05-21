Aew Capital Management L P Sells 87,710 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 87,710 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 0.1% of Aew Capital Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P's holdings in Ventas were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus set a $88.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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