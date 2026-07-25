Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 586,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,007,000. Enliven Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Enliven Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELVN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.50.

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Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,233,800. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $345,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,792,073.36. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $1,113,888. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

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