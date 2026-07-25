Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Savara worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Savara by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 678,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $10,182,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $14,539,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Savara Trading Down 4.2%

SVRA opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.24. Savara Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.14.

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Savara Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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