Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. $EPRX

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX - Free Report) by 429.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,005 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,289,005 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.63% of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPRX alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,756 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 58,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 262.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,577 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.8%

NASDAQ EPRX opened at $5.81 on Friday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 19.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here