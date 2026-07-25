Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.20 Million in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. $SABS

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,915,000. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,222,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,170,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company's stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $3.51 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

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