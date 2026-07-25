Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $9.86 Million Investment in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,863,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 1,029,298 shares of the company's stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,222,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Finally, PSP Research LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company's stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.76. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

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