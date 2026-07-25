Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. $ANRO

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,240,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.56% of Alto Neuroscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,407 shares of the company's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 84,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

ANRO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.52 and a quick ratio of 20.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). Research analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alto Neuroscience from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JonesTrading decreased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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