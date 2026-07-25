Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 289,786 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,840 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 289,786 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 4.57% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 956.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,816 shares of the company's stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 432,608 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,432,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,637,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Avalo Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $111,886.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,596.29. This represents a 95.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Varki sold 75,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,297.78. The trade was a 95.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock worth $1,762,722. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $975.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.80.

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About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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