Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 908,483 Shares of Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) by 454.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,483 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 908,483 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Compass Pathways worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Compass Pathways alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in Compass Pathways by 2,963.4% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 288,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 279,386 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Pathways by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 368,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,491 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Compass Pathways by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 121,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,519,388 shares of the company's stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 583,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company's stock.

Compass Pathways Stock Performance

CMPS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.47. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Pathways from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Compass Pathways from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Pathways has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Pathways

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compass Pathways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass Pathways wasn't on the list.

While Compass Pathways currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here