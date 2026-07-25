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Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 597,946 Precision BioSciences, Inc. $DTIL

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Precision BioSciences logo with Medical background
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Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 597,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.32% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Miller Financial Services LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Precision BioSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

DTIL opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company's pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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