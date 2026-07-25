Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of MBX Biosciences worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in MBX Biosciences by 128.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

MBX Biosciences Stock Down 2.5%

MBX Biosciences stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.16. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $66.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital raised MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MBX Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MBX Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.75.

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MBX Biosciences Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

See Also

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