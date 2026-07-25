Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR $ANL

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Adlai Nortye as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adlai Nortye in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adlai Nortye in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. JonesTrading started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adlai Nortye from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANL

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

NASDAQ ANL opened at $12.50 on Friday. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Inc NASDAQ: ANL is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

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