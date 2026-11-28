Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 336,159 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises 2.9% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.21% of Affirm worth $283,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Affirm by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,660 shares of the company's stock worth $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 166,252 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,170,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP boosted its position in Affirm by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 31,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Affirm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $90.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 43.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O'Hare sold 65,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,248,591.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,774.68. The trade was a 96.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 41,664 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $3,146,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,513,717.67. The trade was a 21.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 200,899 shares of company stock worth $15,092,805 over the last 90 days. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a financial technology platform that offers consumers installment payment options at checkout. Its services allow eligible customers to split purchases into scheduled payments or repay them over longer periods, with terms that vary by purchase and customer. Affirm also provides a payment card that lets users access installment options for eligible purchases. The company works with merchants to integrate its payment services into online and in-store checkout. Its platform includes tools for merchants to offer financing and manage payment experiences, while Affirm assesses applications and provides loan terms at the time of purchase.

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